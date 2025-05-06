Victor Boniface Injury: Shown working with ball

Boniface (thigh) was back training individually Tuesday, according to his club.

Boniface is seeing some improvements this week after missing the club's last match due to a thigh injury, with the forward working with a ball individually on grass Tuesday. This is a good sign, although he still needs to train with the team to be considered an option. That said, he will hope to join the team soon and be an option for Sunday's match against Dortmund.