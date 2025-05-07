Victor Boniface Injury: Trains with team

Boniface (thigh) was back training with his team ahead of Sunday's match against Dortmund, accoridng to his club.

Boniface looks to already be in a good spot for Sunday's match, as he is once again working with the team after his absence last time out due to a thigh injury. This is good news for the club as they head into the final matches of the campaign. He has started in 15 of his 23 appearances but will likely feature off the bench to begin with, having eight league goals this season.