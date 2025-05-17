Fantasy Soccer
Victor Davila headshot

Victor Davila News: Takes two shots in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Davila had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Davila was unable to make a huge impact for America in this 1-0 loss, though he was one of the team's most dangerous players in a game that didn't have a lot of offense from either side. Davila should remain in the lineup for the second leg Sunday even if he's yet to score a goal in the current Liguilla run.

Victor Davila
América
