Victor Davila News: Takes two shots in loss Thursday

Davila had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Davila was unable to make a huge impact for America in this 1-0 loss, though he was one of the team's most dangerous players in a game that didn't have a lot of offense from either side. Davila should remain in the lineup for the second leg Sunday even if he's yet to score a goal in the current Liguilla run.