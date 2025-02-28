Victor Kristiansen News: Superb in loss

Kristiansen generated one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 2-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Kristiansen was exceptional in Thursday's defeat at London Stadium. The 22-year-old seemed to be everywhere at once, attempting nine tackles (five successful), clearing the ball six times and intercepting it twice. Although the defender didn't generate any scoring chances from his crosses, it's the way he gets forward on the build-up and supplies to the attack that should be focused on going into the tail-end of the season.