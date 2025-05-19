Victor Loturi News: Unable to make impact

Loturi generated two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto FC.

Loturi was brought into the game before the end of the first half against Toronto as a result of Joel Waterman's red card in the 21st minute, but was unable to have a positive effect on the outcome. In 56 minutes played, the midfielder missed one big chance, created none himself, lost five of his nine duels, and put his only cross off target. Loturi has yet to register a goal contribution in 14 appearances this season for Montreal, but he will hope to snap that streak tomorrow against Forge.