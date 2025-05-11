Victor Munoz News: Earns debut during El Clasico

Munoz generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Barcelona.

Munoz saw his first-ever first-team appearance in Sunday's El Clasico, appearing off the bench for a mere two minutes during the loss. He would see one shot in the match, his only significant stat. He will hope this leads to more time next season, although the 21-year-old still has a lot of ground to make up to be a first team contender.