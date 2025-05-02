Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Nelsson headshot

Victor Nelsson Injury: Good to go for Fiorentina match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Nelsson (foot) "has recovered from his injury, so everybody is available besides Paulo Dybala (thigh)," coach Claudio Ranieri stated.

Nelsson is poised to return after sitting out two fixtures due to a muscular problem in his foot. He has featured four times (one start) since joining in January, tallying five tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, with one clean sheet. He'll provide depth in the back behind the three starters and Mats Hummels.

Victor Nelsson
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now