Victor Nelsson Injury: Good to go for Fiorentina match

Nelsson (foot) "has recovered from his injury, so everybody is available besides Paulo Dybala (thigh)," coach Claudio Ranieri stated.

Nelsson is poised to return after sitting out two fixtures due to a muscular problem in his foot. He has featured four times (one start) since joining in January, tallying five tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, with one clean sheet. He'll provide depth in the back behind the three starters and Mats Hummels.