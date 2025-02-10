Viktor Gyokeres Injury: Doubtful to face Dortmund

Gyokeres (thigh) is doubtful for Tuesday's match against Dortmund despite training, according to Nuno Mendes of O Jogo.

Gyokeres returned to play this weekend, seeing 21 minutes of play off the bench in league play. However, he is still doubtful for Tuesday's match, even after he was a part of training Monday. That said, he will be a late call with a fitness test likely deciding his availability, most likely seeing a bench spot at best after such doubt around the player.