Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's already Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League and a few tasty matchups make the headlines this week. Borussia Dortmund travel to Real Madrid in a rematch of last season's final, while Barcelona host Bayern Munich in a battle of giants.

UCL Best Bets for Barcelona versus Bayern Munich

Barcelona to defeat Bayern Munich +140

After an early red card on Matchday 1 led to a 2-1 loss to Monaco, Barcelona bounced back to throttle BSC Young Boys 5-0 in their second match. The Barca attack is spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski who has scored 13 goals over 11 appearances (all competitions) to begin the season, lifting the Catalans to the highest goal total in La Liga (28) through nine fixtures. Lewandowski will shoulder a heavier burden in the weeks ahead, as Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal each sustained hamstring injuries and are unlikely for this match.

Bayern Munich have stumbled after winning their first five matches (all competitions) to begin the season. The Bavarian giants are winless in three successive fixtures, with a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on Matchday 2 sandwiched between two Bundesliga draws against Bayern Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt. Focal point Harry Kane has scored nine goals and assisted four times over his first nine appearances, showing no signs of slowing down. Jamal Musiala should be ready to start following a minor injury after missing the league match just before the break.

The tussle between two of the top clubs in Europe who share a total of 11 Champions League trophies will feature top talent and likely be decided on the margins. With Barcelona having the fervor of Camp Nou at their backs and the more positive run of form, expect Hansi Flick's side to exert control through midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to overrun the Bayern defensive lines.

UCL Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Real Madrid

Over 3.5 goals between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid +108

Real Madrid are looking to rebound from a disappointing 1-0 against Lille on Matchday 2. Los Blancos have been held to zero or one goals in four of their first 11 matches to begin the season. Newcomer Kylian Mbappe has scored six goals and assisted once over his first 10 Real Madrid appearances. Playing at home, Real Madrid will hope exert an increased amount of control in the midfield that would allow Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham increased freedom to make charging runs forward.

Conversely, Borussia Dortmund have been held to zero or one goals in just two of their first nine matches. With Karim Adeyemi sidelined, the capable Serhou Guirassy will spearhead the attack. Guirassy has scored his first three career UCL goals this season in just two appearances after scoring 28 goals for Stuttgart during the 2023/2024 season before moving to Dortmund.

Each squad boasts the ability to threaten each other's net in possession or on the counter attack. The absence of Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season combined with other defensive injuries could open the door for the Dortmund attack to expose Real Madrid's depth.

UCL Best Bets for RB Leipzig versus Liverpool

SGP: Draw and less than 2.5 total goals scored +500

Liverpool have begun life positively under new boss Arne Slot, as evidenced by their position atop the Premier League. Slot has given the midfield ranks of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister new life and purpose as the Liverpool midfield contingent play with more control under the Dutchman, leaving two players in deep-lying positions while attacking.

After hosting Chelsea on Sunday, there's a chance Slot opts for some rotation for this Champions League match, similar to recent contests. Through the opening couple months under Slot, Liverpool have limited opposing teams to minimal opportunities, highlighting the Dutchman's preference towards stability in formation over fluidity in attack.

Similarly, RB Leipzig have the best defensive record in Germany, allowing just two goals through their first six matches. Leipzig's defensive solidity provides the platform for midfield maestro Xavi Simons to spring the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda on the attack. Sesko and Openda account for the majority of Leipzig's goals to open the campaign, unsurprisingly. Defender David Raum will not be available for the match after undergoing ankle surgery, something Leipzig likely been schemed around during the international break.

After a difficult domestic test, expect Liverpool to make use of a conservative game plan on the road that will deploy a semi-rotated squad after a quick turnaround. Leipzig's defensive solidity and pragmatic build-up set the stage for a cagey affair that could be decided by narrow margins.

Player to Pop

Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres has yet to find a defensive unit or game plan with the audacity to stifle his attacking prowess. In addition to scoring his first career Champions League goal in Matchday 1, Gyokeres scored 11 goals through his first eight domestic matches.

With Pedro Goncalves potentially returning for the match and Gyokeres in other-worldly form, expect the Lisbon attack to pin the Sturm Graz squad deep in their own half while creating opportunities for their star striker.