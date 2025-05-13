Fantasy Soccer
Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Seven crosses, four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Tsygankov recorded four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Valladolid.

Tsygankov's seven-cross tally is his highest in the category since April 21. For the season, four shots tie his season high. Currently, his May stats include seven shots (three on goal), 14 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners, but with no goals or assists.

