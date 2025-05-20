Vincenzo Grifo News: Brilliant again
Grifo scored eight times and added 11 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances (31 starts.)
Grifo has been the most important part of the Freiburg attack across the last handful of seasons and that didn't change this season. The winger was brilliant throughout the campaign and turned in one of the best seasons of his career. Grifo will remain an absolutely elite option as long as he remains on the Freiburg front line.
