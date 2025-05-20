Fantasy Soccer
Vincenzo Grifo News: Brilliant again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Grifo scored eight times and added 11 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances (31 starts.)

Grifo has been the most important part of the Freiburg attack across the last handful of seasons and that didn't change this season. The winger was brilliant throughout the campaign and turned in one of the best seasons of his career. Grifo will remain an absolutely elite option as long as he remains on the Freiburg front line.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
