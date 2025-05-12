Vinicius Junior Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Vinicius was forced off in the 88th minute of Sunday's game against Barcelona due to an ankle injury, according to Diario AS.

Vinicius had a decent outing in the Clasico, delivering a brace of assists before being forced off late in the game due to an ankle injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can feature in Wednesday's clash against Mallorca. If he has to miss the game, Endrick, Brahim Diaz or the young Spanish forward Victor Munoz from the Castilla side who replaced him in the game would be possible options in the frontline.