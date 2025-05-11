Fantasy Soccer
Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior News: Bags two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Vinicius assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Barcelona. He was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute.

Vinicius would see a decent El Clasico as he saw two goal contributions in the contest. He would see his first in the 14th minute when he found Kylian Mbappe in the 14th minute, bagging his second when once again finding Mbappe in the 70th minute. The forward now has seven assists and 11 goals in 29 league appearances this season.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
