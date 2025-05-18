Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Active on both ends

Mykolenko recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Southampton.

May has seen three Everton games, each in which Mykolenko attempted multiple crosses. Unfortunately for him, among his 11 total crosses, none of them were accurate. Defensively, Mykolenko has seen much more productivity, with 11 clearances, six interceptions and six tackles won. More importantly, Mykolenko's overall form is more so on the upswing than a downswing, which is welcoming news as he looks to finish his 2024-25 season strong.