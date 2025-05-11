Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Equalizes before halftime

Mykolenko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Fulham.

Mykolenko scored Everton's equalizer in first-half stoppage time with a shot from the edge of the box that deflected off Andreas Pereira and left the goalie with no chance to stop it. He also contributed defensively with two tackles and two clearances while recovering from an early error that led to Fulham's goal. His overall performance helped shift the momentum in Everton's favor. He will look to contribute again against Southampton on Sunday.