Vitaly Janelt Injury: Season over after heel surgery

Janelt has undergone surgery on his heel and will remain out for the remainder of the season while eyeing a return early next season, according to his club.

Janelt is seeing his campaign end a bit shorter than expected after he underwent surgery on his heel. This comes after he managed the injury most of the season, waiting until a proper time to receive surgery. He will work towards a return early into next season, likely being a close call for the beginning of the campaign. This will force a change for the final few matches of the season, with Yehor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen probable to see expanded roles while Janelt is out.