Vitinha News: Breaks goal drought

Vitinha opened the scoring Tuesday for Paris Saint-Germain as they played to a 1-1 stalemate at Nantes. The midfielder connected cleanly with a first-time left footed shot that broke an 11 appearance (seven start) stretch in which he had been held goalless. He contributed three tackles (one won), two clearances and one block to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minuets of play. Vitinha's five goals over 27 Ligue 1 appearances (18 starts) lag two behind his career-best mark of seven goals in a single domestic campaign, which he set over 28 appearances (23 starts) with Paris Saint-German during the previous campaign.