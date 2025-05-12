Vitinha News: Lively in Napoli bout

Vitinha had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate), four clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Vitinha returned to the starting lineup after being used as a sub in the past two matches and delivered a notable display on the flank, leading his team in deliveries and tying Andrea Pinamonti for most shots. He has tallied multiple crosses in the last four matches, totaling 15 (three accurate) and notching four shot attempts (one on target), two key passes and two corners over that span.