Vitinha News: Shows well versus Atalanta

Vitinha drew one foul and generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atalanta.

Vitinha had his second dynamic performance in a row, primarily thanks to his increased playing time. He has scored once and logged eight shots (two on target), two corners, four chances created and seven tackels (two won) in the last six rounds (four starts). He has launched multiple crosses in his last five showings, amassing 21 (five accurate).