Vitinha News: Three interceptions against OM

Vitinha contributed three interceptions, two clearances, one tackle, and one shot against in Sunday's 3-1 Classique victory over Marseille.

Vitinha had another solid outing against Marseille in the Classique, matching his season high with three interceptions. The Portuguese midfielder has secured a regular starting role and has been excellent in midfield this season. He also became the team's primary penalty taker, which could help him surpass his career-high of seven league goals from last season. He is three goals away from equaling that mark and has eight league games remaining, most of which come against favorable opponents. His next chance to contribute will be against Saint-Etienne on March 29.