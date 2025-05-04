Vitor Costa News: Active in win

Costa had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Costa focused on defensive work but also created a pair of chances from the left flank during Saturday's game. He completed his first 90-minute outing of the campaign in his fifth consecutive start as a wing-back. That should remain his role in future contests, allowing him to contribute both defensive and offensive stats as he looks to open his assists tally.