Vitor Costa News: Active in win
Costa had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Costa focused on defensive work but also created a pair of chances from the left flank during Saturday's game. He completed his first 90-minute outing of the campaign in his fifth consecutive start as a wing-back. That should remain his role in future contests, allowing him to contribute both defensive and offensive stats as he looks to open his assists tally.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now