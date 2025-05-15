Vitor Costa News: Whips in five crosses

Costa registered one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Costa couldn't replicate the assist he saw last time out but still had a decent performance in his 90 minutes of play, notching a shot and five crosses to go along with three interceptions, three tackles won and six clearances in the defense. He has now started in seven straight games and appears to be playing himself into a possible starting role.