Vladimir Coufal Injury: No update

Coufal (hamstring) wasn't mentioned by manager Graham Potter ahead of Monday's clash with Newcastle.

The timeline and news around his hamstring injury have been murky at best. It's not clear if this is a sign Coufal is nearing a return, or if the defender isn't even progressing in the right direction. Coufal has missed three matches with the hamstring issue.