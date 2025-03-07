Fantasy Soccer
Vladimir Coufal Injury: No update

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Coufal (hamstring) wasn't mentioned by manager Graham Potter ahead of Monday's clash with Newcastle.

Coufal wasn't mentioned among the injured ahead of Monday's clash. The timeline and news around his hamstring injury have been murky at best. It's not clear if this is a sign Coufal is nearing a return, or if the defender isn't even progressing in the right direction. Coufal has missed three matches with the hamstring issue.

