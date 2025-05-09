Vladimir Coufal News: Departure announced

Coufal is going to depart West Ham at the end of the season, the club announced.

Coufal is among four West Ham players from their Conference League triumphs that are officially leaving the club. The defender's role has dwindled this season, but prior to that he was a consistent starter for the Hammers. Coufal still seems to have something left in the tank, providing seven assists in the 2023/24 campaign.