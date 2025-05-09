Vladimir Lorona News: Makes five clearances in draw

Lorona generated two tackles (two won), five clearances and four interceptions in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Lorona made a surprising appearance at center-back with Joaquim Pereira (knee) absent in Thursday's clash. The Mexican was quite successful in that role, winning all five of his individual duels and contributing a variety of defensive stats. Despite being more used to playing on the right flank, he might continue to be deployed in the middle, but only if Joaquim is out; otherwise, Lorona would likely be benched and lose most of his fantasy appeal.