Vladyslav Krapyvtsov News: Allows three in La Liga debut

Krapyvtsov made four saves and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad.

Krapyvtsov made his first career La Liga start and saw the opposition scoring twice during the first 20 minutes and then getting beaten again deep into second half's stoppage time. On the other hand, the youngster made multiple difficult stops to keep his team in contention and, if we take into account that one of the goals he allowed came from the penalty spot, we can say he had a nice debut even if stats don't say so. Since veteran Paulo Gazzaniga was available for this match, everything indicates that Krapyvtsov has a good chance to remain in the net for next Sunday's season finale against Atletico Madrid.