Waldemar Anton News: Bags winner against Hoffenheim

Anton scored a goal off his lone shot, made one tackle, four clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Anton didn't have his usual numbers on defense but more than made up for that on the attacking end as he used a well-placed right-footer to send the ball into the empty net for the goal that sealed the 3-2 win deep into second half's stoppage time. With two goals, six shots, nine tackles, 38 clearances and 12 interceptions over his last six starts, the center-back is enjoying his best form of the year exactly when his team needs the most.