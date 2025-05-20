Walker Zimmerman Injury: Consider day-to-day
Zimmerman (concussion) is day-to-day in concussion protocol, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.
Zimmerman is seeing a positive update Tuesday as he continues to deal with a concussion, as the defender is now day-to-day after being included on the USMNT Gold Cup preliminary roster as well. This puts him in a spot to possibly return soon, with Saturday's match against Toronto likely his next chance at seeing the playing field.
