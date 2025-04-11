Fantasy Soccer
Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman Injury: Out to face RSL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Zimmerman (concussion) is out for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake.

Zimmerman was listed as day-to-day but was always likely to miss out after his blow to the head, with the defender still not an option due to his concussion. This will likely leave him questionable next week, needing to pass concussion protocol. He is a starter, so a change will take place, with Josh Bauer as a possible replacement.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
