Walker Zimmerman Injury: Out to face RSL
Zimmerman (concussion) is out for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake.
Zimmerman was listed as day-to-day but was always likely to miss out after his blow to the head, with the defender still not an option due to his concussion. This will likely leave him questionable next week, needing to pass concussion protocol. He is a starter, so a change will take place, with Josh Bauer as a possible replacement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now