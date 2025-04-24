Fantasy Soccer
Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Zimmerman (concussion) remains day-to-day and his availability for Saturday's game against the Fire is uncertain, Ben Wright of MLS.com reports.

Zimmerman has missed Nashville's last two matches due to a concussion, and the fact that he hasn't cleared the protocol yet suggests another absence might be coming. If that's the case, expect Josh Bauer to continue to replace him in the starting lineup.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
