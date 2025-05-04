Walker Zimmerman Injury: Remains in concussion protocol
Zimmerman (concussion) continues to remain out for Nashville as he has yet to pass concussion protocol, per reporter Ben Wright.
Zimmerman has missed his fourth match in a row as he continues to feel the affects of his concussion. The team will not rush his return, giving the circumstances of his injury. Both Jeisson Palacios and Jack Maher will remain the center back pair for Nashville for the time being.
