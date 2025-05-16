Fantasy Soccer
Walker Zimmerman Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Zimmerman (concussion) isn't an option for Saturday's clash with D.C. United, per the MLS injury report.

Zimmerman is still out with a head injury after being stretchered off in early April. At this point it's clear the original assessment of day-to-day was optimistic at best, as Zimmerman hasn't been training yet. The defender will hope to get back as soon as he can clear concussion protocols.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
