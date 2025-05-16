Walker Zimmerman Injury: Still out Saturday
Zimmerman (concussion) isn't an option for Saturday's clash with D.C. United, per the MLS injury report.
Zimmerman is still out with a head injury after being stretchered off in early April. At this point it's clear the original assessment of day-to-day was optimistic at best, as Zimmerman hasn't been training yet. The defender will hope to get back as soon as he can clear concussion protocols.
