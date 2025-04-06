Fantasy Soccer
Walker Zimmerman Injury: Stretchered off with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Zimmerman was forced off in the second half of Saturday's match against Charlotte with a head injury.

Zimmerman left the match in the 78th minute, being stretchered off the pitch with a head injury. Manager BJ Callaghan stated post-match that Zimmerman was taken to the hospital for further treatment with his status for next week's match against RSL now in doubt.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
