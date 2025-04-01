Walker Zimmerman News: Commits PK in loss

Zimmerman made six clearances, two interceptions and two blocks but committed a penalty during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

Zimmerman had another game with great numbers but this time he just ruined things for himself and for anyone else late in the game as he accidentally committed the penalty kick that allowed the opposition to score the game-winner. On the other hand, the center-back keeps being highly productive and his six clearances took his season total to 51, good enough for him to be tied in third place among all MLS players.