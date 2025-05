Bondo will miss his second game in a row Friday due to a right ankle sprain, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Bondo has avoided structural damage but will remain sidelined as he hasn't been able to train fully during the week. With Youssouf Fofana (foot) also on the mend, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Filippo Terracciano will be the options in the midfield.