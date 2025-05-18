Warren Kamanzi News: First goal in victory

Kamanzi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against St. Etienne.

Kamanzi scored his first goal of the season Saturday, one from the three shots he placed on target. He was subbed after 86 minutes. The midfielder also executed three clearances, three tackles, a block and an interception. From 24 appearances (11 starts) he has scored once and created an assist.