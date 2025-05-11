Warren Zaire-Emery News: Strong all-around effort

Zaire-Emery had an assist in PSG's 4-1 win over Montpellier. He also logged four interceptions and five tackles.

The midfielder continues to make an impact on both ends of the pitch in an extended role, something he'll likely keep next week against Auxerre. Zaire-Emery is a strong fantasy option with his overall play, especially since PSG will be resting its top guys ahead of the Champions League final at the end of May.