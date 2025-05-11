Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Zaire-Emery headshot

Warren Zaire-Emery News: Strong all-around effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Zaire-Emery had an assist in PSG's 4-1 win over Montpellier. He also logged four interceptions and five tackles.

The midfielder continues to make an impact on both ends of the pitch in an extended role, something he'll likely keep next week against Auxerre. Zaire-Emery is a strong fantasy option with his overall play, especially since PSG will be resting its top guys ahead of the Champions League final at the end of May.

Warren Zaire-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now