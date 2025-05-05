Fantasy Soccer
Wataru Endo headshot

Wataru Endo News: Rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Endo registered three tackles (two won) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

Endo has been the definition of a depth option, coming on late to help shut down matches as an extra defensive option. He made a rare start Sunday, with the title already secured. Endo's future with the club is uncertain, but he's not going to take a larger role even if he remains in Liverpool, barring multiple injuries.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
