Wataru Endo News: Rare start
Endo registered three tackles (two won) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea.
Endo has been the definition of a depth option, coming on late to help shut down matches as an extra defensive option. He made a rare start Sunday, with the title already secured. Endo's future with the club is uncertain, but he's not going to take a larger role even if he remains in Liverpool, barring multiple injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now