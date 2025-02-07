Wes Burns Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Burns underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "There wasn't too much damage to the other parts of the knee, so it was as positive as it could be."

Burns faces a long road to recovery and once he's back, it's looking like it'll be in the Championship. He didn't have the brightest of seasons with no goals and one assist from 18 appearances (12 starts), but as long as he recovers well following surgery, he's expected to be a key piece in the squad for the upcoming season, assuming it's in a division lower.