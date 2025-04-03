Fantasy Soccer
Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana Injury: Not playing vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Fofana is not in the squad for Thursday's game against Tottenham due to an undisclosed injury, Bobby Vincent of Football.London reports.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but the French center-back will be assessed in the coming days to determine whether he'll have to spend time on the sidelines again. This means Trevoh Chalobah could be in line to see more minutes in the short-term picture, and the former Crystal Palace loanee is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game, playing at center-back alongside Levi Colwill.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
