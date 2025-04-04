Wesley Fofana Injury: Remains out
Fofana (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Brentford, according to manager Enzo Maresca.'Wes had a muscle problem a few days and we are waiting for more checks,'
Fofana is still sidelined for Sunday's trip to Brentford as he gets a muscle issue examined. The defender's next chance to return will be an April 13 clash with Ipswich Town. Trevoh Chalobah should see more minutes with Fofana out.
