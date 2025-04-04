Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Fofana (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Brentford, according to manager Enzo Maresca.'Wes had a muscle problem a few days and we are waiting for more checks,'

Fofana is still sidelined for Sunday's trip to Brentford as he gets a muscle issue examined. The defender's next chance to return will be an April 13 clash with Ipswich Town. Trevoh Chalobah should see more minutes with Fofana out.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now