Wesley Fofana Injury: Remains out

Fofana is still sidelined for Sunday's trip to Brentford as he gets a muscle issue examined. The defender's next chance to return will be an April 13 clash with Ipswich Town. Trevoh Chalobah should see more minutes with Fofana out.