Weston McKennie Injury: Dinged up in Udinese tilt

McKennie registered two shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and three chances created in 81 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Udinese before exiting due to a possible lower leg injury, Goal informed.

McKennie had a well-rounded display and was one of the main creators for his side but was unable to finish the game after a rough tackle. He'll be evaluated in the coming days. Juventus will have more options in the next game against Venezia since Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu will return from suspension.