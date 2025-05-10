Weston McKennie News: Dishes out assist against Lazio

McKennie assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

McKennie did a little bit of everything as usual and found Randal Kolo Muani with a soft cross after a scamper down the left wing for his fourth assist of the season, his first since mid-January. He has tallied at least one clearance and one tackle in five of the last six matches, recording 11 and nine (three won) respectively, adding five key passes and six crosses (one accurate).