Wiktor Bogacz

Wiktor Bogacz Injury: Picked for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Bogacz (bacK) is available for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to South Ward Network.

Bogacz is on the return from his back injury, as he is now an option for Saturday's contest. He has yet to appear this season, so the club will be happy to see him on the field and seeing minutes. He is a winter transfer that has some hype around him, possibly carving out a starting role immediately with the team.

