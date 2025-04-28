Wil Trapp News: Scores rare goal

Trapp scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Trapp popped up with a goal from holding midfield during a disappointing loss Sunday. Vancouver were always going to be hard to beat, but Minnesota failing to ever get in the game will be frustrating. Trapp produced a nice showing, though he's not likely to be a consistent offensive contributor.