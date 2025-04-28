Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wil Trapp headshot

Wil Trapp News: Scores rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Trapp scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Trapp popped up with a goal from holding midfield during a disappointing loss Sunday. Vancouver were always going to be hard to beat, but Minnesota failing to ever get in the game will be frustrating. Trapp produced a nice showing, though he's not likely to be a consistent offensive contributor.

Wil Trapp
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now