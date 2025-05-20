Wilfred Ndidi News: Assists in victory

Ndidi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Ipswich Town.

Ndidi's one-touch passing setup Leicester City's second goal as they eased past Ipswich Town in a 2-0 victory. The assist marked the holding-midfielder's first Premier League goal contribution since September. In addition to his attacking efforts, Ndidi, more characteristically, contributed four tackles (one won), two interceptions and two clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. After missing 10 matches due to a hamstring injury, Ndidi has now started in 13 consecutive league matches for the Foxes.