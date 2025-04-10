Wilfried Zaha Injury: Won't return this weekend

Zaha (hand) won't be available to face Montreal on Saturday, manager Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Even though Zaha was spotted training outside Thursday, it's too early for him to return to action, and the Ivorian winger will not play this weekend after he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Smith said the specialist advised that the scar needs to heal before it can take contact. While there's no timetable for his return to action, Zaha could return to action to face San Diego on Saturday, April 19.