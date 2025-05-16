Wilfried Zaha News: Nets one in loss

Zaha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Zaha buried his second goal in three outings and his fourth of the season. This marked his sixth straight game with a shot on target, and he is up to eight across that span. Additionally, this was the second straight and sixth time this season that he recorded more than 30 completed passes.