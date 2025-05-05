Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wilfried Zaha headshot

Wilfried Zaha News: Scores penalty Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Zaha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Zaha scored his third goal of the season Saturday, a penalty in first half stoppage time which cut the deficit to 3-2. That was the only shot he took in the match. He's had a solid start to his MLS career, although given his past success in Europe it's fair to have expected more of him to this point.

Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now