Wilfried Zaha News: Scores penalty Saturday

Zaha scored his third goal of the season Saturday, a penalty in first half stoppage time which cut the deficit to 3-2. That was the only shot he took in the match. He's had a solid start to his MLS career, although given his past success in Europe it's fair to have expected more of him to this point.