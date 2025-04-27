Wilfried Zaha News: Strong effort in loss

Zaha recorded three shots (one on target), attempted two crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (two successful) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Zaha played till the final whistle blew but was unable to help level the match. The veteran forward made his presence felt on both sides of the pitch, creating multiple chances going forward and winning tackles defensively. He's got two goals in his first eight games for his new club and will look to add to his total next week versus Columbus.